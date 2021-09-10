Stretched out and finally snapped, Union Grove put just enough pressure on Waterford to earn a 27-7 victory on September 10 in Wisconsin football.

In recent action on August 27, Union Grove faced off against Williamsville and Waterford took on Oak Creek on August 27 at Oak Creek High School. For more, click here.

Union Grove’s influence showed as it carried a 20-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Broncos’ offense jumped to a 13-7 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

The Broncos opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Wolverines through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.