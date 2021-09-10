The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Waukesha South didn’t mind, dispatching Waukesha North 35-31 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, Waukesha North faced off against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran and Waukesha South took on West Allis Nathan Hale on August 27 at Waukesha South High School. Click here for a recap

Waukesha South got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-3 to finish the game in style.

Waukesha North took the lead 28-21 to start the fourth quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Northstars showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Blackshirts as the first quarter ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.