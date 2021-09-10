… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Waukesha South didn’t mind, dispatching Waukesha North 35-31 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.
In recent action on August 27, Waukesha North faced off against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran and Waukesha South took on West Allis Nathan Hale on August 27 at Waukesha South High School. Click here for a recap
Waukesha South got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-3 to finish the game in style.
Waukesha North took the lead 28-21 to start the fourth quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Northstars showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Blackshirts as the first quarter ended.
