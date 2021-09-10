Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Hartland Arrowhead stuffed Waukesha West 49-0 to the tune of a shutout on September 10 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on August 27, Waukesha West faced off against Wauwatosa West and Hartland Arrowhead took on Mequon Homestead on August 27 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The third quarter gave the Warhawks a 49-0 lead over the Wolverines.

Hartland Arrowhead opened a colossal 42-0 gap over Waukesha West at halftime.

Hartland Arrowhead drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Waukesha West after the first quarter.

