Brookfield East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off West Allis Nathan Hale 62-22 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 62-22 tie.

Brookfield East enjoyed a massive margin over West Allis Nathan Hale with a 55-15 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Brookfield East’s offense stormed to a 42-15 lead over West Allis Nathan Hale at the intermission.

Brookfield East drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over West Allis Nathan Hale after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, West Allis Nathan Hale faced off against Waukesha South and Brookfield East took on West Chicago Wheaton Academy on August 27 at Brookfield East High School. For more, click here.

