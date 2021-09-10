Hartford’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from West Bend East 35-14 on September 10 in Wisconsin football.

Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over West Bend East.

The Suns took a 7-6 lead over the Orioles heading to halftime locker room.

Hartford drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over West Bend East after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, West Bend East faced off against Sheboygan North and Hartford took on Germantown on August 27 at Germantown High School. For more, click here.

