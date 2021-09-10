Yes, Greenfield Whitnall looked superb in beating South Milwaukee, but no autographs please after its 40-18 victory for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 12-12 at first quarter.

An intermission tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

In recent action on August 27, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Sussex Hamilton and South Milwaukee took on Wauwatosa East on August 27 at Wauwatosa East High School. For a full recap, click here.

