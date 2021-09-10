Delavan-Darien unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waterford in a 1-0 shutout in Wisconsin boys soccer action on September 10.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

In recent action on August 26, Waterford faced off against Waukesha North and Delavan-Darien took on Mukwonago on August 27 at Delavan-Darien High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

