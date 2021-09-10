Menomonee Falls wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 3-2 victory over Wauwatosa West in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.

Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.

In recent action on August 26, Wauwatosa West faced off against Brookfield and Menomonee Falls took on Brookfield East on August 26 at Menomonee Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.

