Hartland Arrowhead rolled past Waukesha South for a comfortable 54-13 victory at Hartland Arrowhead High on October 1 in Wisconsin football action. .

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Hartland Arrowhead’s offense roared to a 54-7 lead over Waukesha South at halftime.

The Warhawks moved in front of the Blackshirts 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Waukesha South squared up on Mukwonago in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.