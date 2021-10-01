Playing with a winning hand, Brookfield East trumped Menomonee Falls 42-28 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 1.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 14-14.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Spartans’ offense moved to a 28-14 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Brookfield East and Menomonee Falls settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

