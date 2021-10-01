Waterford collected a 27-7 victory over Elkhorn Area on October 1 in Wisconsin football action.

The Wolverines stormed over the Elks when the fourth quarter began 21-0.

The Wolverines’ offense moved to a 14-0 lead over the Elks at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Waterford a 7-0 lead over Elkhorn Area.

