Grafton stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 49-10 win over South Milwaukee in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 1.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which were all the Black Hawks needed.

Grafton’s rule showed as it carried a 42-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

Grafton’s offense roared to a 35-3 lead over South Milwaukee at halftime.

Grafton drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over South Milwaukee after the first quarter.

