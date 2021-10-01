Greendale rolled past Greenfield Whitnall for a comfortable 35-14 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup. .

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Greendale’s offense stomped on to a 28-0 lead over Greenfield Whitnall at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.