Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran rolled past Greenfield for a comfortable 49-14 victory on October 1 in Wisconsin football. .

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Vikings opened an enormous 28-0 gap over the Hustlin’ Hawks at halftime.

The Vikings opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Hustlin’ Hawks through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.