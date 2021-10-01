Sussex Hamilton’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-14 win over Brookfield Central on October 1 in Wisconsin football action.

Sussex Hamilton’s determination showed as it carried a 34-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers’ offense struck to a 27-7 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

The Chargers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Lancers after the first quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Brookfield Central squared up on Brookfield East in a football game . Click here for a recap

