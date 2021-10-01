Mequon Homestead posted a tight 28-24 win over Hartford in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Hartford fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Mequon Homestead would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Mequon Homestead broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-17 lead over Hartford.

The Orioles came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at halftime over the Highlanders.

Hartford authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mequon Homestead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

