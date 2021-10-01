Saddled up and ready to go, Kenosha St. Joseph spurred past Brookfield 28-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Kenosha St. Joseph and Brookfield locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Blue Knights constructed a bold start that built a 14-7 gap on the Lancers heading into the locker room.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Lancers and the Blue Knights settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

