Berlin broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 19-14 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Plymouth in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Berlin moved to a 19-14 bulge over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran as the fourth quarter began.

Berlin’s offense breathed fire to a 19-0 lead over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at halftime.

Berlin opened with a 7-0 advantage over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.