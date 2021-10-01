Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran passed in a 44-39 victory at Kenosha Christian Life’s expense in Wisconsin high school football action on October 1.

Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran got the better of the final-quarter scoring 44-39 to finish the game in style.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Wolfpack and the Eagles were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.