Hartland Lake Country Lutheran dominated from start to finish in a resounding 55-14 win over University School of Milwaukee during this Wisconsin football game.

Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Hartland Lake Country Lutheran finish off University School of Milwaukee.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s upper-hand showed as it carried a 55-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lightning’s offense pulled ahead to a 41-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Lightning drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

