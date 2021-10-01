Menasha scored early and often in a 49-7 win over Manitowoc Lincoln in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 1.

The Bluejays’ control showed as they carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Menasha kept a 21-7 halftime margin at Manitowoc Lincoln’s expense.

Menasha drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Manitowoc Lincoln after the first quarter.

