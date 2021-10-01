Franklin grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Oak Creek on October 1 in Wisconsin football action.

The Sabers enjoyed a close margin over the Knights with a 28-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Franklin fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at Oak Creek’s expense.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Franklin and Oak Creek settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

