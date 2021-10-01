Oconomowoc had no answers as Mukwonago roared to a 38-10 victory on October 1 in Wisconsin football.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Indians jumped on top in front of the Raccoons 38-10 to begin the fourth quarter.

Mukwonago fought to a 21-10 halftime margin at Oconomowoc’s expense.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

In recent action on September 17, Oconomowoc faced off against Muskego and Mukwonago took on Waukesha South on September 17 at Mukwonago High School.

