Oostburg corralled Manitowoc Lutheran’s offense and never let go to fuel a 51-0 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Suffocating defense didn’t allow points on either side in the final quarter.

The Flying Dutchmen’s upper-hand showed as they carried a 51-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Oostburg’s offense roared to a 38-0 lead over Manitowoc Lutheran at the intermission.

Oostburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Manitowoc Lutheran through the first quarter.

