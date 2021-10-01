Racine William Horlick’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Racine Case during a 42-13 blowout on October 1 in Wisconsin football action. .

The Rebels’ position showed as they carried a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels’ offense jumped on top to a 22-6 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Racine William Horlick a 15-0 lead over Racine Case.

