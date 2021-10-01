Racine Lutheran dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 55-14 victory over Burlington Catholic Central in Wisconsin high school football action on October 1. .

The Crusaders’ command showed as they carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense stomped on to a 27-7 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

