Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Brillion stuffed Manitowoc Roncalli 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Wisconsin high school football on October 1.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Lions fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Jets’ expense.

Brillion darted in front of Manitowoc Roncalli 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

