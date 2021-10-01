It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Glendale Nicolet wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 34-28 over Slinger in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 1.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 34-28 fourth-quarter tie.

The Knights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-21 lead over the Owls.

A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Tough to find an edge early, the Knights and the Owls fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Glendale Nicolet squared up on West Bend West in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

