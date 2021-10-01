New Berlin Eisenhower had no answers as Wauwatosa West roared to a 58-6 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 1.

The Trojans’ force showed as they carried a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans’ offense took charge to a 26-6 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The Trojans drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

