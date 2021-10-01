Lake Geneva Badger collected a 42-27 victory over Salem Westosha Central in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Lake Geneva Badger and Salem Westosha Central were engaged in a modest affair at 35-20 as the fourth quarter started.

Lake Geneva Badger fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at Salem Westosha Central’s expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

