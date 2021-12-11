Saddled up and ready to go, Greenfield Whitnall spurred past Milton 78-60 in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 11.

Recently on December 4 , Greenfield Whitnall squared up on Milwaukee Rufus King in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Falcons registered a 78-60 advantage at half over the Red Hawks.

Greenfield Whitnall moved in front of Milton 28-17 to begin the second half.

