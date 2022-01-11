Menomonee Falls’ overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Milwaukee Marquette University 86-63 at Menomonee Falls High on January 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Menomonee Falls faced off against Greendale Martin Luther and Milwaukee Marquette University took on Brookfield Central on January 4 at Milwaukee Marquette University High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.