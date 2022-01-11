Mukwonago rocketed in front early and held off Burlington’s rally for a 72-61 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 11.

The first half gave the Indians a 64-49 lead over the Demons.

Recently on January 4 , Burlington squared up on Fort Atkinson in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

