There was no tuning necessary, Sussex Hamilton started in perfect harmony while drumming Waukesha South with a strong start in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 11.

The Chargers kept a 69-60 half margin at the Blackshirts’ expense.

The Chargers opened with a 44-26 advantage over the Blackshirts through the first half.

Recently on January 4 , Sussex Hamilton squared up on Wauwatosa East in a basketball game . For more, click here.

