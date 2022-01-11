A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin Eisenhower’s direction just enough to squeeze past Waterford 60-57 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The first half gave the Lions a 60-57 lead over the Wolverines.

In recent action on January 4, Waterford faced off against Somers Shoreland Lutheran and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Slinger on December 29 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

