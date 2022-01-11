Wauwatosa West tipped and eventually toppled Brookfield East 70-54 on January 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 4, Wauwatosa West faced off against West Allis Nathan Hale and Brookfield East took on Hartland Arrowhead on December 29 at Brookfield East High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.