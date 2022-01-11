Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran edged Hartland Arrowhead in a close 76-69 encounter in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 11.

Recently on December 29 , Hartland Arrowhead squared up on Brookfield East in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Vikings’ offense jumped to a 70-69 lead over the Warhawks at the half.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hartland Arrowhead, who began with a 32-28 edge over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran through the end of the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.