Mighty close, mighty fine, Mequon Homestead wore a victory shine after clipping Grafton 85-78 on January 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

The Highlanders opened with an 85-78 advantage over the Black Hawks through the first half.

Recently on December 30 , Mequon Homestead squared up on Germantown in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.