Racine Case had no answers as Oak Creek roared to a 67-39 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 4, Oak Creek faced off against Kenosha Indian Trail High School and and Racine Case took on Kenosha Tremper on January 4 at Kenosha Tremper High School. For a full recap, click here.

