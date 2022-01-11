Racine Lutheran earned a convincing 63-42 win over Kenosha St. Joseph at Kenosha St. Joseph High on January 11 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 7 , Kenosha St Joseph squared up on Somers Shoreland Lutheran in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.