Glendale Nicolet upended Port Washington for a narrow 58-51 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Glendale Nicolet faced off against Whitefish Bay and Port Washington took on Wauwatosa East on December 29 at Port Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.