Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran dumped Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran 62-46 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 11.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s offense stormed to a 62-46 lead over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran at the intermission.

The Chargers made the first move by forging a 30-18 margin over the Vikings after the first half.

Recently on January 4 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Slinger in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.