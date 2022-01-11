Beloit Turner dumped East Troy 59-46 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Beloit Turner’s offense darted to a 30-26 lead over East Troy at the half.

The start wasn’t the problem for East Troy, who began with a 15-13 edge over Beloit Turner through the end of the first half.

