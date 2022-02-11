Impressive was a ready adjective for Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s 75-50 throttling of Waukesha West on February 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha West took on Hartland Arrowhead on January 28 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial pulled ahead in front of Waukesha West 41-19 to begin the second half.

The Crusaders’ shooting thundered to a 75-50 lead over the Wolverines at the half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.