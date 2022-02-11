A tight-knit tilt turned in Cudahy’s direction just enough to squeeze past Brown Deer 66-63 in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 7, Cudahy faced off against South Milwaukee and Brown Deer took on New Berlin West on February 4 at Brown Deer High School. Click here for a recap

