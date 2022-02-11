Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Greendale 65-41 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Greendale faced off against West Allis Central and Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took on Village of Pewaukee on February 4 at Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.