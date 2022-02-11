Menomonee Falls broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Brookfield East 66-57 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Menomonee Falls faced off against West Allis Nathan Hale and Brookfield East took on West Allis Nathan Hale on February 4 at Brookfield East High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Indians made the first move by forging a 30-23 margin over the Spartans after the first half.

The Indians’ offense darted to a 66-57 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.