Greenfield Whitnall dumped Milwaukee Lutheran 81-66 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Milwaukee Lutheran faced off against Greenfield and Greenfield Whitnall took on Shorewood on February 4 at Greenfield Whitnall High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.