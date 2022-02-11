Milwaukee Pius XI controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 66-42 victory over Shorewood during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 4, Shorewood faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Milwaukee Pius XI took on New Berlin Eisenhower on February 4 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. For more, click here.

