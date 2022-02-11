Slinger grabbed a 63-53 victory at the expense of Grafton in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Black Hawks, who began with a 34-33 edge over the Owls through the end of the first half.

The Owls’ offense moved to a 63-53 lead over the Black Hawks at the half.

In recent action on February 5, Slinger faced off against Germantown and Grafton took on Whitefish Bay on February 1 at Grafton High School. For a full recap, click here.

